AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. AppLovin has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,709,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,548,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

