BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $251.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $174.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.98. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $245.74. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in BeiGene by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

