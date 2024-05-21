JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

