Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $249.76

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $263.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $269.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

