Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $145.67

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after buying an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Leidos by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

