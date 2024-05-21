NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NICE opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in NICE by 983.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.