Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.29 ($3.74).

MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.06. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160.90 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.73).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

