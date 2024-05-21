Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.29 ($3.74).
MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
