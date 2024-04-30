Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 5.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.