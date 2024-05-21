Balentine LLC Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 240,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,461. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

