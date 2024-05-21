Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 825 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $454.91 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $329.56 and a 1 year high of $455.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.92 and a 200 day moving average of $419.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.