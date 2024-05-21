Associated Banc Corp Sells 20,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,214,348. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

