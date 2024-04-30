Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $16.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.12. 696,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.