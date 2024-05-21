Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,452. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

