Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Up 0.7%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 2,463,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,541,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $93,051,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.