Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Linde by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 538,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

LIN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,481. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

