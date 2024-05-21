QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $200.85. 11,442,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $201.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.