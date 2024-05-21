Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 4.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.85. 1,705,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,832. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

