Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,736 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

