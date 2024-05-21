Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 82 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $295.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.