Cardano Asset Management N.V. Acquires 115,395 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardano Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,395 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 391,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 78,726 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,680,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

