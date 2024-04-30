Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,209,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,376. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

