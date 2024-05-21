Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.53. The company has a market capitalization of $442.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $488.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

