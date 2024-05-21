Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.3% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,505. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

