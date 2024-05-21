Capital Management Associates NY Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

