Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LLY traded up $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $803.17. 4,136,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $816.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

