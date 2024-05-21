iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,775. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

