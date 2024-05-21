Davis R M Inc. Purchases 11,539 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardano Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,927,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $803.17. 4,161,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $761.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $816.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

