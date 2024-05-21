iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. 5,213,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

