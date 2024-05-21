Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Pfizer by 84.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 25,861,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,431,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

