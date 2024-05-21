Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $185.92. 404,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

