Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $816.61 and last traded at $807.26. Approximately 2,010,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,992,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $761.64 and its 200 day moving average is $687.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

