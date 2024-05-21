Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $334,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,185,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $105,325,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 3,677,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,723. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

