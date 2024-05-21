Seven Mile Advisory Has $326,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $252,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 7,278,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056,530. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

