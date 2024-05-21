Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,432,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

