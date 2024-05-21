Balentine LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,422. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.