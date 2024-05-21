Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

