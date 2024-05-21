Balentine LLC Purchases 64,550 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 591,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,437. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

