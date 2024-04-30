Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 6,631 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,933. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

