Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. 39,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

