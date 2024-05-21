Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 69,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,659. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.