Associated Banc Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $114,922,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Globant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.27. 30,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.13. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

