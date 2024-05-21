Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 3,714,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,182,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

