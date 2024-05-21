Associated Banc Corp Takes $264,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 114,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,750,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,455. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

