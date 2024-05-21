Associated Banc Corp Sells 9,260 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $19.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. 723,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799,258. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

