Associated Banc Corp Takes $207,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $91,936,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $23,552,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $19,316,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 168,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

BRBR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,710. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

