Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $13,417,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 291,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,717. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

