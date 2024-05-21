Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lessened by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 9.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,916,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 43,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

