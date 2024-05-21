Associated Banc Corp Sells 11,392 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 221,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 488,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355,126. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

