Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,770.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. 51,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.