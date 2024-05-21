Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

